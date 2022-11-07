Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion

Play video content Instagram / @richforever, @_bosticsharath

Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right.

Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday inside his sprawling estate -- in fact, the display and debate occupied several IG stories.

Rick argued against being a hoarder, calling for A&E to take a formal inspection, much to the annoyance of his biz partner Alex Bostic … who demonstrated just what a cushion the floor has become by plunging back into it without fear of cracking his skull.

Ross' humble home in Fayetteville, GA is one of the largest estates in the U.S. -- and it's home to the largest swimming pool in the country. Size matters, in this case ... as Rick says he can't be a hoarder with so much wide open space around him.

Play video content @richforever

Earlier this year, he hosted a grandiose car show which featured hundreds of custom whips sprawled out across the Promise Land property, but now he's tossing around the idea of a yard sale to end all yard sales.