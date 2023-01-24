Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rick Ross Fears Teslas Will Automatically Drive Him to Cops

Rick Ross No Teslas For Me ... Don’t Need Gov’t Agents Controlling My Ride!!!

1/24/2023 3:22 PM PT
RICKSPIRACY
Instagram / @richforever

Rick Ross has a ton of cars in his collection, but one he won't add is a Tesla … as he believes the electric whips are nothing but entrapment on wheels!!!

Rozay explained his anti-Tesla stance Tuesday while speaking to fans on Instagram … the rapper believes the U.S. government can tap into the cars at any given time and in his case, haul him off to jail for questioning!!! 😂

He then hilariously paints the picture of being at one of his Wingstop franchises when his Tesla is overpowered ... and redirected toward the precinct where an agent awaits.

Lawmaking officials may not have a habit of jailbreaking everyday citizens’ Teslas, but Rozay doesn’t have to settle for the trend.

EPIC WEEKEND ON WHEELS
@richforever

His Promise Land estate in Georgia houses plenty of options for him to cruise around ... using that good 'ol fashioned gas engine that he's used to!!!

