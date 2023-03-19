Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rick Ross' Buffaloes Are Roaming and Pissing Off His Neighbor

Rick Ross Buffaloes Pissing Off Neighbor ... Roaming in Her Yard!!!

3/19/2023 1:00 AM PT
BISON BARNYARD
Rick Ross has a home, a BIG one, where his pet buffalo roam ... yet the giant beasts still range onto his neighbor's yard, and she's worried because her young kids play outside.

The neighbor, who lives on a plot of land behind RR's Fayetteville, GA compound, tells TMZ ... the two buffaloes have wandered onto her property twice this week. Keep in mind, adult buffalo can tip the scales at around 2,000 lbs.!!!

She's worried they may pose a danger to her small children.

Rick Ross Roaming Bison
TMZ obtained video showing Rick's behemoth pets running through the neighbor's front yard ... and she says she came home from work to discover the wild scene.

She also snapped photos of the buffaloes grazing on the grass near a paved driveway full of parked cars.

Rick Ross Roaming Bison
Rick's neighbor says she went to the rapper's place to confront him about the buffaloes grazing on her property ... which turned into a verbal dispute with a member of Rick's team.

INVESTIGATING FLIGHT 23

Unsatisfied with that interaction, she says her next step is filing a neighbor dispute with the city. She tried calling police, but they told her it's a civil dispute and didn't take a report.

Rick Ross Roaming Bison
In addition to the potential danger the roaming animals pose to the woman's kids, they also appear to be tearing up her yard. Definitely not as important, but it could still be costly.

3/18/22
RICK ROSS THE BUFFALO BOSS

Remember, Rick was gifted the two buffaloes last March and they are absolutely huge. He also has four horses and a bull. No deer or antelope, though.

We reached out to Rick's camp ... so far no word back.

