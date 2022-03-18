Rick Ross Gifted Two Huge Buffalos To His Atlanta Ranch

Play video content

Rick Ross's massive estate is starting to look more like a legit ranch ... adding 2 full-grown buffalos to the property.

Ya heard that right! On Friday, Ross was gifted TWO giant buffalos from his business partners at Ethika, the clothing and underwear company. The animals were delivered to his Georgia property -- which he's officially deemed the "Promise Land."

Darius Burton, director of brand operations at Ethika tells TMZ … “We are gifting Ross these Buffalo after a conversation at his birthday party back in January. I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said let’s start smaller, like a cow. I said nah, everyone has cows, I want you to have something nobody in your state has, I’m getting you a Buffalo.”

We're told one is a 5-year-old buffalo that weighs a hefty 2000 lbs. and stands 6'2. The other is a 700-lb. heifer who is just over a year old. Ross has already renamed the first 'Timbuktu' and it sounds like he's still taking suggestions for the second.

Check out the video! We're told, Ross' new furry friends hail all the way from Arkansas ... taking a 10-hour journey before being delivered directly to the rapper's Atlanta area home.

This is the latest addition to Rick's growing farm which includes 4 horses and a bull ... and Darius tells us the company is already looking to gift him that giraffe for Christmas.

Ricky seems to be absolutely ecstatic about this gift. He says this is something he spoke into existence and wanted his whole life. In a video on Instagram, he can be seen talking to the buffalos saying, "I love you" and welcoming them to their new home which is on about 235 acres of land.