Rick Ross' Home the Scene of Police Chase For Man With Gun

Rick Ross' Georgia estate is crawling with sheriff's deputies after a man allegedly armed with a gun led cops on a wild chase ... and now there's a hunt for the weapon.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Clayton County Sheriffs started a vehicle pursuit with a driver Tuesday after they got a call for a male with a gun. We're told the pursuit ended when the driver crashed near Ross' property and took off.

Our sources say law enforcement apprehended the driver, but sheriffs have not found the alleged gun and deputies are searching for the firearm on and around RR's property.

It's unclear if Rick was home at the time of the crash, but as you can see, his estate is the scene of a heavy police presence ... there's a boatload of sheriffs vehicles and tons of police.