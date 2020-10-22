Rick Ross Scoops Up 87 Acres of Georgia Land for $1 Million

Exclusive

Rick Ross seems to be following Kanye West's Wyoming blueprint, because he just scooped up a huge chunk of property ... to expand his Promise Land in Georgia.

The rapper dropped $1 million to become the proud new owner of 87 acres in Fayetteville, GA ... not far from the multi-million dollar mansion he calls home.

Da Boss's large plot of land -- located about 20 miles outside of Atlanta -- comes with 2 houses on the property that could be renovated for Rick to live in, or could be used as rentals.

We're told Ross made the purchase as a property investment ... it's adjacent to his estate.

Rick's 87-acre purchase is a BIG deal, and reminiscent of Kayne's Wyoming land grab just over a year ago -- although Ye's plot covered several thousand acres.

And, if you're wondering ... yes, the compound Ross owns nearby is what you'd expect from the "Hustlin'" hip hop artist. That compound features an astonishing 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

It used to belong to Evander Holyfield, but Rick scored it in 2014 for $5.8 mil after a bank had foreclosed on it.