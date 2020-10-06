Rick Ross Shows Off New Chompers He Got in Colombia

Exclusive

Rick Ross has reason to smile ... and not just 'cause he's THE Boss, but because he's a Boss with a brand new set of chompers.

We're told the rapper recently headed down to Colombia for an appointment with celebrity and renowned Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya, who performed a 6-hour procedure on Rick Ross to give him a brand-spankin' new smile.

The procedure included 12 veneers on top and 12 on the bottom ... and they were 100% porcelain. You can see from the before/after pics ... the doc did an outstanding job. The "Hustlin" rapper was so excited about his new smile ... dude wasted no time showing it off.

Now, the procedure Rick Ross got usually runs about $10,000. We're told he got the procedure for free 'cause .... he's THE BOSS. Can't argue with that.