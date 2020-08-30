Kanye West Interested in Buying Wyoming Horse Ranch

Exclusive

Kanye West's looking to expand his empire in the Cowboy State ... so his family's horsies have more room to roam.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the rapper and presidential candidate has visited the Double Doc Ranch in Cody, Wyoming and expressed interest in buying the property.

The ranch -- which serves as a horse boarding, breeding, training, lessons and events facility -- is already home to 3 of the West fam's horses.

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020 @KimKardashian

Back in June ... Kim Kardashian said they had 14 Friesian horses on their ranch while introducing her followers to North's new one. We're told the rest of their horses will be moving to Double Doc soon as well.

The 76-acre horse ranch was on the market up until a few months ago for $3.39 million, but it doesn't seem it's been sold yet. It's still listed under the longtime owners on the property records.

If Kanye does buy it, it will be his 3rd ranch purchase near Cody in the past year. As you'll recall ... he dropped $14 million on The Monster Lake Ranch in September 2019, then as we first told you, paid another $14 million in November for a property called the Bighorn Mountain Ranch.