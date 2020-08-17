Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye in Wyoming For Sunday Service

Play video content @kanyewest / Twitter

Kim Kardashian showed up for Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend, and it could -- COULD -- be a sign that maybe their make-or-break vacation worked.

Kim and the kids made the trek to Wyoming to join Kanye for the service ... a service we haven't seen for a while. She posted video with the caption, "Guess what's back?!?!"

Among the many highlights -- Kim and Kanye's kids running around as North yells for her Dad ... a lot of singing and dancing, and a new song alert.

As for COVID-19 ... Kim says Kanye's team took precautions to keep the choir healthy and safe, pointing out that they filmed without an audience. She says the music will be available soon for those who need their spirits lifted.

Kanye also tweeted ... "Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming."