Kanye West Approved to Build 52,000-Sq-Ft Home at Wyoming Ranch

Exclusive

Kanye West just got official approval to start building a new monster of a home on his ranch in Wyoming (the lakeside one) -- and by the sound of it, he's got a lot of work to do.

TMZ obtained the building and zone permits Ye and co. filed in Cody, Wyoming, which were just signed off on over the past couple months. According to his plans, the guy's got a 10-bedroom mansion in mind ... and then some.

Like we said, Ye's paperwork says he plans to build a single-family residence -- the primary one he'll use for him, Kim and the kids -- which will replace the set of lakeside cabins and dwellings currently there. Kanye estimates the crib will be about 52,000 sq. ft!!!

Speaking of massive square footage, he also filed docs seeking permission to build TWO underground garages at 10,000 sq. feet a pop. He got the OK on those plans as well.

On top of that, it appears Kanye plans to construct two new lake houses on top of ones that are there right now.

It's funny -- the docs say if he needs a new septic system for any of this work .. he's gotta get wastewater permits before breaking ground. Bathroom needs get special attention. 😅

Anyway, it looks like Kanye's settling in even more up there on the prairie -- but unclear if this means a full-blown, permanent move is in the stars. Probably not.