Play video content Video: Cardi B Says Trump Brought 'Dark' Energy to NBA Finals Game 3

Cardi B says President Trump screwed the New York Knicks' mojo by showing up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals ... killing the overall vibe of Madison Square Garden.

The "WAP" superstar was in the building as the halftime entertainment ... and she says she felt like Trump brought a "dark" energy to MSG.

Play video content Video: Trump Booed by Some Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in New York Courtesy of NBA

Cardi chowed down on a SpongeBob SquarePants popsicle as she shared her experience ... comparing Trump's appearance to a principal being at a party, with everyone feeling like they had to be on their best behavior.

With the dark cloud hanging around, the Knicks lost to San Antonio Spurs, 115-111, spoiling their first NBA Finals game at MSG since 1999.

Cardi says she was proud of the Knicks' effort and didn't seem all that fazed by the loss ... expressing confidence the Knicks would rebound for Game 4.

As you know ... Trump attending the game was a logistical nightmare, creating hours-long security lines ... which likely added to the President being roundly booed by the sold-out crowd when shown on the jumbotron during "The Star-Spangled Banner."