Zach Randolph Says Knicks Players Won't Be Distracted By Trump

The NY Knicks are two games from their first NBA title in 53 years, but President Trump's presence at Madison Square Garden has dominated much of the conversation... begging the question, will it distract the hometown team?!

No, not at all ... according to former NBA star Zach Randolph, who TMZ Sports ran into at LAX on Monday.

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"At this stage where these guys are playing for a championship, I don't think that's going to distract [the Knicks] because it's more important things than, you know, getting distracted by the president," the 2x NBA All-Star said.

"These guys are trying to win a championship. It's legacy, you know what I mean? So I don't think that's going to bother the players at all."

Z-Bo acknowledges the players likely -- love him or hate him -- have their own opinion of POTUS ... but that's irrelevant here.

"Each player, you know, has their own perception of the president," Zach told us. "As far as the focus part of being locked into the game, it ain't no problem for the guys."

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Of course, Trump -- or any head of state -- attending means a lot of extra security ... and that can be a burden for fans.

For tonight's game, the Knicks and the NYPD told fans to arrive at least two hours early and be prepared for airport-like security (think metal detectors, etc.).

Once the nearly 20K fans finally get in their seats, no one will care about the long security lines ... the atmosphere will be electric, and Randolph says that's a great thing for The Association.

"I used to be a Knick for a short time, but I'm happy for the city, you know what I mean? So the city's excited. That's what the NBA needs. You need the Knicks coming back, and playing for the championship is good for the league."