Cardi B Performing Halftime Show at NBA Finals Game 3 Between Knicks and Spurs

Cardi B is making the first NBA Finals game in New York City in 27 years even more epic ... TMZ has confirmed she's performing at Game 3.

A source tells us the "WAP" singer will be the star of the halftime show Monday night when the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs head to the locker room.

BREAKING:



Cardi B will perform at halftime for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXwrkpCKq2 @TickPick

Cardi will be among a huge list of celebs in the house at Madison Square Garden for the first NBA Finals matchup at MSG since the Knicks and the Spurs back in 1999.

Of course, President Trump will be in the building ... which is creating a massive headache for people trying to get through the hours-long security lines.

Cardi has been an outspoken Trump critic ... so there's another wild element to the evening ... but don't get it twisted, the superstar is a proud New Yorker.

Looks like Cardi B will be performing tonight pic.twitter.com/8PMSNLypA3 @SbondyNBA

It's also a huge deal the Knicks are up 2-0 in the series after winning both games in San Antonio.