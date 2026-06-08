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Cardi B Performing Halftime Show at NBA Finals Game 3 Between Knicks and Spurs

Cardi B I'm Bringing 'WAP' To MSG For NBA Finals Game 3 ... Your Halftime Performer!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Cardi B is making the first NBA Finals game in New York City in 27 years even more epic ... TMZ has confirmed she's performing at Game 3.

A source tells us the "WAP" singer will be the star of the halftime show Monday night when the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs head to the locker room.

Cardi will be among a huge list of celebs in the house at Madison Square Garden for the first NBA Finals matchup at MSG since the Knicks and the Spurs back in 1999.

Of course, President Trump will be in the building ... which is creating a massive headache for people trying to get through the hours-long security lines.

Cardi has been an outspoken Trump critic ... so there's another wild element to the evening ... but don't get it twisted, the superstar is a proud New Yorker.

It's also a huge deal the Knicks are up 2-0 in the series after winning both games in San Antonio.

The last time the Knicks raised a banner was in 1973 ... so the Garden will be rocking, especially during Cardi's set.

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