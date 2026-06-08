AOC Says Pricey NBA Finals Tickets Could Shape President Trump's Welcome

Play video content Video: AOC Says Costly NBA Finals Tickets Could Influence Trump's Reception TMZ.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks President Donald Trump's reception at the NBA Finals could come down to one thing ... the price of admission.

Jacob caught up with the Congresswoman from New York on Capitol Hill Monday, where she kicked things off by joining in on a viral Knicks rallying cry that's been making the rounds online -- "My mayor is Muslim, my bagel is Jewish, my Christian's Dior ... Knicks in 4!"

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Check out the clip ... after sharing a laugh over the chant, AOC was asked what kind of welcome Trump can expect when he shows up at Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

Rather than predicting cheers or boos, she pointed to the staggering cost of Finals tickets ... suggesting the crowd inside the arena may not exactly reflect the average New Yorker. She takes the argument a step further by tying those sky-high ticket prices to Trump's economic policies ... but you'll have to watch the full exchange to hear her explain it.

Play video content Video: Jeffries Blasts Trump for Stealing NBA Finals Spotlight TMZ.com

AOC is just the latest prominent New Yorker to weigh in on Trump's Finals appearance. Earlier Monday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioned whether the President has a tendency to make major events about himself.

Play video content Video: Stephen A. Smith Says Trump Shouldn’t Attend the NBA Finals ESPN

And ESPN star Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back either ... blasting Trump's planned visit during "First Take" and arguing the president has no business creating extra chaos in Midtown on one of the biggest nights in New York sports.