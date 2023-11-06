Jim Irsay Dances To Meek Mill Song In Locker Room After Colts Win
Jim Irsay Dances To Meek Mill Hit W/ Team ... After Colts Win
11/6/2023 7:19 AM PT
Jim Irsay channeled his inner Meek Mill after the Indianapolis Colts' win Sunday ... the billionaire busted out his best dance moves to one of the Philadelphia rapper's biggest hits -- and his players lost it!
The 64-year-old Colts CEO and owner was captured celebrating with his players and coaches in the Bank of America Stadium locker room after the Colts' 27-13 win over the Panthers in Charlotte.
Irsay -- who bought his team in 1997 -- rocked a Colts-themed suit, and did his best to dance to Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares" ... while holding head coach Shane Steichen's hand.
Irsay shared the awesome footage on X ... and captioned it, "Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. - Meek Mill (and also me)."
The squad loved it ... and so did Meek Mill, who caught the clip of Irsay vibing to his track, saying on X, "Can’t find a better song!"
The Colts fans also thought it was dope ... with one saying, "What the f*** did I just watch? But seriously I loved it."
The fans: KENNY KENNY KENNY 🗣️— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2023 @NFL
Kenny Moore II: 🕺 pic.twitter.com/0Ngxukt30t
It's obvious Irsay is proud of his players' performances in Sunday's game, including cornerback Kenny Moore II, whom he gave a shoutout for setting a franchise record with two pick-six interceptions in a single game.
The 4-5 Colts are currently third in the AFC South ... and will play the New England Patriots in Germany next weekend.
Dance off between Irsay and Robert Kraft?!