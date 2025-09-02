Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J Crashes Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Stream to Shower in a Speedo

090225_kai_cenat_ray_j_kal
SLIPPERY SURPRISE!!!
Ray J needed to get cleaned up after the "TMZ After Dark Tour" and made a cameo appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream during bath time -- but got rejected!!!

Kai was bonneted up in the middle of a sudsy shower when Ray J entered the bathroom, ready to get down while wearing shades and a Speedo. Yes, it's literally as ridiculous as it sounds.

Kai Cenat & FaZe Kaysan
Ray didn't get far ... Kai saw him getting undressed and immediately decided he didn't want to live in a world where content of him and Ray J in a shower lived online, and exited the shower with the quickness.

only-fans-key-art-horizontal
CREATORS SQUARE OFF
FaZe Kaysan was deejaying for Kai and hilariously pushed play on Ray J's hit "One Wish" to add to the unseriousness of the moment.

090225_tv_fifth_kai_cenat_kim_k_kal
KIM ENTERS THE CHAT!!!
Ray ended up getting soapy all by his lonesome, but his Mafiathon 3 cameo follows up Kim Kardashian kicking off the stream -- she hit it first, in this case!!!

083125_tmz_after_dark_ray_j_kal
EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
Ray has managed to become a walking viral moment at every turn ... even if you happen to be in the comfort of your own toilet.

