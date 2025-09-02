Ray J Crashes Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Stream to Shower in a Speedo

Play video content Twitch/KaiCenat

Ray J needed to get cleaned up after the "TMZ After Dark Tour" and made a cameo appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream during bath time -- but got rejected!!!

Kai was bonneted up in the middle of a sudsy shower when Ray J entered the bathroom, ready to get down while wearing shades and a Speedo. Yes, it's literally as ridiculous as it sounds.

Ray didn't get far ... Kai saw him getting undressed and immediately decided he didn't want to live in a world where content of him and Ray J in a shower lived online, and exited the shower with the quickness.

Play video content TMZ Studios

FaZe Kaysan was deejaying for Kai and hilariously pushed play on Ray J's hit "One Wish" to add to the unseriousness of the moment.

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray ended up getting soapy all by his lonesome, but his Mafiathon 3 cameo follows up Kim Kardashian kicking off the stream -- she hit it first, in this case!!!

Play video content TMZ.com