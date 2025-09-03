Kai Cenat Asks Mariah Carey for Money, and a Lamborghini, on Stream
Kai Cenat Will Queen of Xmas Bring Me A Car This Year???
Kai Cenat says all he wants for Christmas is a Lamborghini ... a little more pricey than Mariah's original lyrics -- even if the star can afford it now.
The streamer's in the middle of his month-long Mafiathon 3 stream ... and, the singer-songwriter stopped by to hang out with the internet personality -- during which he decided to start putting together a Christmas Wishlist.
He asks Mariah for $1 million ... and then whether it would be possible for someone to receive a Lamborghini -- to which MC replies, "It's possible."
These are obviously jokes -- but, Kai and his crew go wild when she doesn't shut them down ... clearly, they're "Obsessed" with getting themselves a new whip.
Mariah's laughing throughout the clip ... though she may not be laughing so much if Kai comes back to ask for a blank check in the future!
Kai's continuous stream has already featured some big moments since kicking off Monday evening ... with Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West throwing a table at Kai on the stream.
He was even apparently swatted during the stream after law enforcement sources told us they got a call about a gruesome crime which turned out to be fake.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Mafiathon 3 is sure to feature many more exciting moments before the month ends ... though it looks like Mariah's part is done -- and, she's headed back to the ice to get ready for Xmas!