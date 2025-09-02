Kai Cenat Apparently 'Swatted' in Beverly Hills Mansion During Live Stream

Kai Cenat was doing what he does best Monday night -- streaming live on YouTube -- but his show went sideways after cops say he got "swatted" in L.A.

The famous streamer was doing his live stream from a Beverly Hills mansion when an anonymous caller reported a gruesome crime around 9:35 PM, which turned out to be fake ... this according to law enforcement sources.

We're told the caller said they were armed with a rifle and shot their mother and had their young sister tied up at Kai's mansion. Our sources say the caller simulated the sound of gunshots to make the phony incident seem all the more real.

Sources tell us ... cops responded to the mansion and made contact with Kai's security team, who said they were unaware of any issues, but would alert the people in the house. When all was said and done, we're told police found no evidence of a crime.

Kai seemed to refer to the ordeal during his live stream ... saying "We're about to get swatted" after falling off his chair and getting back up to his feet. "Swatting" is when a caller reports a false incident to police in order to provoke a massive law enforcement response at their target ... and it can be extremely dangerous.

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian was on with Kai earlier in the live stream -- but it appears she was not present for the swatting.