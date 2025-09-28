Cardi B, Ciara Offered NFL WAGs Corsets After Kash Doll's Outfit Success

If Cardi B and Ciara ever need help with their Sunday wardrobe choices, a celebrity fashion designer says she's one phone call away -- telling TMZ Sports she's ready to make the musicians a similar 'fit to the one she just commissioned for Kash Doll!!

The rap star wore an exclusive Philadelphia Eagles corset last week to rep her boyfriend, Za'Darius Smith, at his game against the L.A. Rams ... and the fashion statement was quite popular with folks on social media.

Play video content Instagram / @kashdoll

The designer, Mercedes, tells TMZ Sports her DMs have been flooded with requests since Kash's notable look ... and she hopes to create enough buzz to get Cardi and Ciara's attention next.

"I think Cardi B would look great in one," Mercedes said. "And Ciara. Call me!"

Mercedes said the start of the custom corsets began when Kash requested gameday 'fits ... and the two collaborated on the final product. She finished the corset in under 24 hours -- a process that normally takes three or more days.

Play video content

If Cardi takes Mercedes up on her offer, the corset would need a bit of wiggle room ... as the "Am I The Drama" rapper is pregnant with Stefon Diggs' child and is due before the Super Bowl in February 2026.

Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, was the New York Giants' starting quarterback until he was recently benched for Week 4 ... but that doesn't mean she can't rep the team regardless!!