Stefon Diggs Hoping For Baby Boy With Cardi B, Considering Spanish Names

Stefon Diggs is opening up on Cardi B's pregnancy ... revealing he's hoping the two welcome a baby boy!!

The "Outside" rapper broke the massive news on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday ... expressing how happy she is to have one on the way with the New England Patriots receiver.

Diggs, on the other hand, was pretty coy when reporters asked him about the bun in the oven at practice hours after interview with Gayle King aired ... opting instead to share his feelings on social media.

Diggs entered the comment section of Cardi's Instagram video to promote her new album, "Am I the Drama?" ... saying "100% team boy" and he'd love to give the little one a Spanish name.

Diggs, 31, also applauded Cardi for all her hard work -- focusing on her first album since 2018 and hitting the road in February 2026 for her first tour in six years.

If the four-time Pro Bowler gets his wish, it will be his first son ... as he already has a daughter, Nova, who was born in 2016.