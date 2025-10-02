Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlamagne Tha God Digs Up Lil Kim's Nicki Minaj Prophecy on 'The Breakfast Club'

Lil Kim Predicted Nicki Minaj's Meltdown?!? Charlamagne Digs Up Old Interview

By TMZ Staff
Published
lil kim Charlamage nicki minaj getty 1
Getty

Nicki Minaj went full kamikaze on TMZ, "The Breakfast Club," Cardi B's kids -- even THE BARBZ -- during her now-infamous social media rant yesterday ... and Charlamagne Tha God feels it was all prophesied in his interview with Lil Kim -- more than a decade ago!!!

Charlamagne slapped Nicki with the "Donkey of the Day" on Thursday -- using her full government name, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty -- with emphasis on the "petty" for accusing "The Breakfast Club" team of using witchcraft to thwart her holy mission, or some assorted horseradish.

During Nicki's roasting, Charlamagne unearthed Lil Kim's 2013 interview with "The Breakfast Club" where The OG Queen Bee ripped Nicki for hogging the spotlight from other rap girlies and predicted "darkness will come to light."

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Dolled Up For Barbie World
Launch Gallery
Nicki Minaj & ICe Spice ... During Happier Times Launch Gallery

Charlamagne listed several of Nicki's feuds ... Kim, Cardi, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Doja Cat, SZA -- it's clear who the common denominator is!!! Some people are comparing Nicki's recent ongoing activity to 2013 Gucci Mane's own meltdown.

100225_nicki_minaj_live_kal_v2
HARVEY AND 'RASTA MAN' UNDER FIRE!!!
TMZ.com

Nicki told "The Breakfast Club" their time's up -- in addition to Harvey and Charles' ... Charlamagne suggests it's time for some healing in the form of therapy.

Kim hasn't reacted to the latest Nicki tornado, but her words still ring hollow!!!

Related articles