Charlamagne Tha God Digs Up Lil Kim's Nicki Minaj Prophecy on 'The Breakfast Club'

Nicki Minaj went full kamikaze on TMZ, "The Breakfast Club," Cardi B's kids -- even THE BARBZ -- during her now-infamous social media rant yesterday ... and Charlamagne Tha God feels it was all prophesied in his interview with Lil Kim -- more than a decade ago!!!

Charlamagne slapped Nicki with the "Donkey of the Day" on Thursday -- using her full government name, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty -- with emphasis on the "petty" for accusing "The Breakfast Club" team of using witchcraft to thwart her holy mission, or some assorted horseradish.

During Nicki's roasting, Charlamagne unearthed Lil Kim's 2013 interview with "The Breakfast Club" where The OG Queen Bee ripped Nicki for hogging the spotlight from other rap girlies and predicted "darkness will come to light."

Charlamagne listed several of Nicki's feuds ... Kim, Cardi, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Doja Cat, SZA -- it's clear who the common denominator is!!! Some people are comparing Nicki's recent ongoing activity to 2013 Gucci Mane's own meltdown.

Nicki told "The Breakfast Club" their time's up -- in addition to Harvey and Charles' ... Charlamagne suggests it's time for some healing in the form of therapy.