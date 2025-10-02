Fredo Bang Says Cardi B Still Has Him On Read After Sending Album Purchase Proof

Play video content TMZ.com

Fredo Bang is laughing off Cardi B roasting him on IG Live after he championed buying her "Am I The Drama?" album ... she's the only female he'd allow to call him a "B*TCH"!!! 😍

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Fredo in L.A., who's out and promoting his own "Kreature Muzik" album, and reveals he actually sent Cardi proof of his iTunes purchase after she flamed him ... but she hasn't checked the DM yet.

He tried to get the vinyl but they were sold out ... but look out for him to pop up in one of the tour meet-and-greet photos!!!

Fredo tells us don't get it twisted, he wouldn't mind either collaborating and/or canoodling with Cardi -- whichever scenario fate would place him in.

The Louisiana rapper admits he's been a fan fan since her "Love & Hip Hop" days when he was locked up and found daydreaming about her was the best way to beat the time away.

Fredo's new project only has features from his boys Da Real Gee Money and Blvd Quick -- the deluxe edition has plenty of room for a Cardi feature.