Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Send Backhanded Apologies to Each Other's Kids

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are still going at each other's throats after several days of social media venom directed at the other's kids ... disses that haven't slowed down at all!!!

The Queen has been under fire for roasting Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture earlier this week ... but she and her Barbz have been digging up screengrabs, maintaining it was Cardi who took a shot at the cradle first.

Nonetheless, Nicki wrote an open letter somewhat apologizing to the 7-year-old ... telling the tyke it's not her fault she has funny-looking gums, but blames Cardi for taking her out her character.

Cardi didn't welcome Nicki's mea culpa with open arms, getting snarky in her own right ... and clung even tighter to the narrative that Nicki abused drugs while pregnant by labeling her son "Papa Perc."

She also ripped Nicki for going berserk on her during the 5-year-old's birthday a couple of days ago, instead of spending quality time.

