Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Send Backhanded Apologies to Each Other's Kids

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B We Apologize to the Kids ... Because Your Mom F***ing Sucks!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi b and nicki minaj gettty 1
Getty

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are still going at each other's throats after several days of social media venom directed at the other's kids ... disses that haven't slowed down at all!!!

cardi b and nicki minaj x

The Queen has been under fire for roasting Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture earlier this week ... but she and her Barbz have been digging up screengrabs, maintaining it was Cardi who took a shot at the cradle first.

100225_tv_nicki_minaj_kal
CATCHING STRAYS!!!
TMZ.com

Nonetheless, Nicki wrote an open letter somewhat apologizing to the 7-year-old ... telling the tyke it's not her fault she has funny-looking gums, but blames Cardi for taking her out her character.

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Heated Disses Over Stefon Diggs On X
Launch Gallery
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Heated Disses On X Launch Gallery
X

Cardi didn't welcome Nicki's mea culpa with open arms, getting snarky in her own right ... and clung even tighter to the narrative that Nicki abused drugs while pregnant by labeling her son "Papa Perc."

dj-envy-jess-hilarious-kal-10-02-2025
NO NOISE FROM THE BARBZ ... YET
TMZ.com

She also ripped Nicki for going berserk on her during the 5-year-old's birthday a couple of days ago, instead of spending quality time.

dj-vlad-kal-10-01-2025
LET'S GET BACK TO THE MUSIC
TMZ.com

Nicki has taken shots at DJ Vlad, "The Breakfast Club" -- even us -- but vows to get the last laugh when her album drops in March 2026!!!

Related articles