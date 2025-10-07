Offset Denies Cheating on Cardi B With Saweetie

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset I Stepped Out on Cardi B But Never With Saweetie!!!

offset-saweetie-kal-10-07-2025
JUST A BUNCH OF RUMORS
Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Offset sat down for a candid conversation with Keke Palmer ... and was confronted with those pesky Saweetie sleepover rumors -- which he flat-out denies!!!

Keke also quizzed Offset about his ongoing divorce from Cardi B -- which he confirmed hadn't been finalized yet -- and openly admitted his philandering toppled their nearly 7-year marriage.

Saweetie Shows Off Summer-Ready Bod In Stringy Bikini
Summertime Saweetie Launch Gallery

In the case of Saweetie, Offset dismissed the narrative as a simple rumor as he shifted in his seat and referred to Cardi B as "bro" as he detailed his side of the story.

Cardi B and Offset Together in Puerto Rico
Offset & Cardi B During Happier Times... Launch Gallery
TMZ

Offset outlined there was a deeper meaning to the Saweetie rumors without specifying the overall conspiracy plot. He's seen the headlines and thought they were "weird," but has no idea where they come from.

121523-cardi-b-kal 12/15/23
UNLEASHING ON OFFSET
Instagram / @iamcardib

Cardi B let her feelings be known about Offset's behavior throughout the marriage several times over, but both parties seem to agree that the split is for the best.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keke got Offset's thoughts on Takeoff's memory, as well as his triumphant journey of kicking the codeine cup ... a habit that spiraled out of control after Migos' smash hit "Bad & Boujee" took off!!!

