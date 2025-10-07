Offset Denies Cheating on Cardi B With Saweetie
Offset sat down for a candid conversation with Keke Palmer ... and was confronted with those pesky Saweetie sleepover rumors -- which he flat-out denies!!!
Keke also quizzed Offset about his ongoing divorce from Cardi B -- which he confirmed hadn't been finalized yet -- and openly admitted his philandering toppled their nearly 7-year marriage.
In the case of Saweetie, Offset dismissed the narrative as a simple rumor as he shifted in his seat and referred to Cardi B as "bro" as he detailed his side of the story.
Offset outlined there was a deeper meaning to the Saweetie rumors without specifying the overall conspiracy plot. He's seen the headlines and thought they were "weird," but has no idea where they come from.
Cardi B let her feelings be known about Offset's behavior throughout the marriage several times over, but both parties seem to agree that the split is for the best.
Elsewhere in the interview, Keke got Offset's thoughts on Takeoff's memory, as well as his triumphant journey of kicking the codeine cup ... a habit that spiraled out of control after Migos' smash hit "Bad & Boujee" took off!!!