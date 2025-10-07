Offset Denies Cheating on Cardi B With Saweetie

Play video content Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Offset sat down for a candid conversation with Keke Palmer ... and was confronted with those pesky Saweetie sleepover rumors -- which he flat-out denies!!!

Keke also quizzed Offset about his ongoing divorce from Cardi B -- which he confirmed hadn't been finalized yet -- and openly admitted his philandering toppled their nearly 7-year marriage.

In the case of Saweetie, Offset dismissed the narrative as a simple rumor as he shifted in his seat and referred to Cardi B as "bro" as he detailed his side of the story.

Offset outlined there was a deeper meaning to the Saweetie rumors without specifying the overall conspiracy plot. He's seen the headlines and thought they were "weird," but has no idea where they come from.

Cardi B let her feelings be known about Offset's behavior throughout the marriage several times over, but both parties seem to agree that the split is for the best.