Cardi B Twerks, Sings For Stefon Diggs' Birthday

Play video content Instagram / @star_bute

Stefon Diggs waited until the bye week to celebrate his birthday, but it was well worth it -- his lady, Cardi B, made it unforgettable by twerking and singing for his big bash!!

Cardi and mutual friends had a toast to the New England Patriots wide receiver's 32nd trip around the sun on Thursday in Miami ... days after his actual birthday (November 29th).

While Diggs was enjoying dinner and about to blow out the candles on his cake, Cardi began singing Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" along with the friends in attendance.

That's when the real party started -- the "Outside" rapper began shaking her ass for Diggs at what appeared to be a nightclub ... and of course, he couldn't help but watch. Remember Cardi's steamy boat twerk sesh for Stefon?!

Cardi and Stefon at his birthday celebration. That dress is Sexy Af need the pictures now!!😩❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/i5FdSYyh3f — STAR☆🪶 (@Starshine_bardi) December 5, 2025 @Starshine_bardi

FYI, the song she was dancing to was Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere" featuring a verse from Quavo -- Cardi's ex-husband's former Migos groupmate and friend.

Also, worth noting -- Cardi, who had a baby last month -- looks amazing!! Lucky guy.