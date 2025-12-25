Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Shows Off Christmas Trees, Different Designs For Each Child

By TMZ Staff
Published
THE MORE TREES THE MERRIER!!!
Cardi B's house is filled with Christmas trees, and they're all decorated with different themes ... and she's giving us a backstage tour.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted video from inside her home, showing off her Christmas decorations ... including a different tree for each of her 500 kids as she joked.

Jokes aside, Cardi has four kids ... Kulture's tree is filled with Labubu plush toys, Wave's tree is a Sonic the Hedgehog theme, Blossom's tree is Minnie Mouse and her newborn son's tree is football-themed thanks to his father, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi is careful not to reveal her baby's name -- she named all her other kids in the clips -- and she also reveals Stefon is not spending Christmas with her ... instead she indicates he's in Maryland, where he was born and raised.

In the dining room is a tree with a huge peacock decoration, which Cardi says is definitely not tacky ... and at the bottom of the stairs is a set of trees with bears.

Cardi says she's the mama bear with hundreds of kids.

Check out the videos ... looking pretty festive at Cardi's!!!