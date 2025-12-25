Cardi B Shows Off Christmas Trees, Different Designs For Each Child

I've Got Different Xmas Trees For My 500 Kids!!!

Play video content Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B's house is filled with Christmas trees, and they're all decorated with different themes ... and she's giving us a backstage tour.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted video from inside her home, showing off her Christmas decorations ... including a different tree for each of her 500 kids as she joked.

Jokes aside, Cardi has four kids ... Kulture's tree is filled with Labubu plush toys, Wave's tree is a Sonic the Hedgehog theme, Blossom's tree is Minnie Mouse and her newborn son's tree is football-themed thanks to his father, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi is careful not to reveal her baby's name -- she named all her other kids in the clips -- and she also reveals Stefon is not spending Christmas with her ... instead she indicates he's in Maryland, where he was born and raised.

In the dining room is a tree with a huge peacock decoration, which Cardi says is definitely not tacky ... and at the bottom of the stairs is a set of trees with bears.

Cardi says she's the mama bear with hundreds of kids.