Trevon Diggs Released By Dallas Cowboys ... Ahead Of Regular Season Finale

A bad day for the Diggs family just got worse -- not long after news broke Stefon Diggs was hit with strangulation and assault charges in connection to an alleged incident earlier this month ... the Dallas Cowboys have now released his brother, Trevon Diggs, ahead of their regular season finale against the New York Giants.

The team confirmed the news on Tuesday ... which means the former first-team All-Pro will go through the waiver wire and, if he goes unclaimed, will become a free agent for anyone to scoop up.

While it's unclear what exactly led to Diggs being released ... NFL Network reported that it "was the culmination of multiple factors over time, including both performance and other elements."

After strong 2021 and 2022 seasons in Dallas, it's been rough sledding for the 27-year-old. In 2023, his season ended after two games due to a torn ACL. In 2024, he suffered a separate cartilage injury in that same knee in December, which required surgery.

This season, the six-year NFL veteran missed time after he suffered a concussion while trying to put up a television in his home. Knee soreness also landed him on the injury reserve.

Diggs returned during the team's 34-17 loss to the L.A. Chargers on December 21. He would go on to play in the Christmas Day game against Washington ... before being waived on Tuesday.