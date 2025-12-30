Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Spotted at Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Party

Taylor Swift Plays Backup at Chiefs Xmas Party

By TMZ Staff
Published
123025_taylor_swift_wags_v2
Instagram/@anadenmer

When you're Taylor Swift, there's no such thing as fading into the background ... as the singer found out when fans spotted her in the corner of a holiday party pic featuring the wives and girlfriends of some of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grammy winner hung back at Chiefs get-together earlier in December ... but she was still easily spotted among the team's women in a photo shared by offensive lineman Creed Humphrey's girlfriend, Ana Demmer.

Taylor's friend Brittany Mahomes can be seen in the opposite end of the pic in a blue dress. Unfortunately, we don't get much of a glimpse at Taylor's 'fit.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce -- Kissing After Super Bowl LVIII Win
Launch Gallery
Travis & Taylor -- Super Bowl Kiss! Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know ... Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, has won 3 Super Bowls playing for the Chiefs, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether this will be his last NFL season.

Because the Chiefs have no playoff chances this year, fans are sure to read into whether Taylor shows up for the final regular-season game Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Since Taylor doesn't always attend away games, and the team isn't playing for anything, her presence could indicate that it would be Travis' final time taking the field.

Time will tell!

Related articles