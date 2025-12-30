Taylor Swift Spotted at Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Party

When you're Taylor Swift, there's no such thing as fading into the background ... as the singer found out when fans spotted her in the corner of a holiday party pic featuring the wives and girlfriends of some of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grammy winner hung back at Chiefs get-together earlier in December ... but she was still easily spotted among the team's women in a photo shared by offensive lineman Creed Humphrey's girlfriend, Ana Demmer.

Taylor's friend Brittany Mahomes can be seen in the opposite end of the pic in a blue dress. Unfortunately, we don't get much of a glimpse at Taylor's 'fit.

As you know ... Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, has won 3 Super Bowls playing for the Chiefs, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether this will be his last NFL season.

Because the Chiefs have no playoff chances this year, fans are sure to read into whether Taylor shows up for the final regular-season game Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Since Taylor doesn't always attend away games, and the team isn't playing for anything, her presence could indicate that it would be Travis' final time taking the field.