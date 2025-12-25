Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Christmas Game With Family, Supports Fiancé Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift Feeling 'Marry' & Bright ... Supports Travis at Chiefs Xmas Game!!!
Taylor Swift is showing her team spirit by spending Christmas day in Kansas City ... popping up at fiancé Travis Kelce's game against the Denver Broncos!!!
Travis' game is being shown on Amazon Prime and the broadcast just cut away from some second quarter action to show Taylor's arrival.
A LOIRINHA ESTÁ NO ARROWHEAD STADIUM!— NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 26, 2025 @NFLBrasil
📺 #DENxKC ao vivo no @sportv pic.twitter.com/Rw5Fk22z2n
The NFL's X account in Brazil posted a clip from the broadcast showing Taylor walking through the stadium on her way to her suite. It's likely this footage was shot before the game and Amazon was waiting for the right time to show it during the game.
It hasn't been the best year for Kelce and the Chiefs, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, but leave it to the Swifties to amp up the Christmas cheer this year ... they have entirely infiltrated the team's fanbase amid the Swift/Kelce romance 'cause Killa Trav led the entire league in fan voting for Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year.