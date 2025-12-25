Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Christmas Game With Family, Supports Fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is showing her team spirit by spending Christmas day in Kansas City ... popping up at fiancé Travis Kelce's game against the Denver Broncos!!!

Travis' game is being shown on Amazon Prime and the broadcast just cut away from some second quarter action to show Taylor's arrival.

The NFL's X account in Brazil posted a clip from the broadcast showing Taylor walking through the stadium on her way to her suite. It's likely this footage was shot before the game and Amazon was waiting for the right time to show it during the game.