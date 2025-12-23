Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To American Heart Association

... In Honor of Her Dad!!!

Taylor Swift is honoring her father after his heart surgery by making a seven-figure gift to the American Heart Association.

The AHA announced Taylor's $1 million donation Tuesday, saying she "gave her gift in honor of her father, Scott Swift, whose heart condition she spoke about earlier this year."

TMZ broke the story ... Scott underwent quintuple bypass surgery this summer, and Taylor and her brother, Austin, were right by their dad's side throughout the surgery and recovery.

The AHA says Taylor's huge donation will accelerate their efforts to prevent and treat heart disease, the nation's leading cause of death.

Taylor's money will go towards "ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life‑saving care for every community."

