Taylor Swift Cries Before She Meets Victims of Southport Attack in 'Eras' Tour Doc

Taylor Swift broke down in tears while discussing the fatal attack on young fans in the UK last year, just before meeting with survivors and their families.

The vulnerable moment came as she opened up about the horrifying event -- which left 3 dead in the town of Southport -- during her 'The End of an Era' docuseries that began streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Check out the emotional clip -- tears well up in her eyes and her voice breaks as she discusses the Liverpool attack. She cries ... "I’m gonna, like, meet some of these families tonight and put on a pop concert, you know?" She was hours away from taking the stage at London's Wembley Stadium, where she played a record-breaking 8 during The Eras Tour in 2024.

She's then seen walking backstage in her sparkly, bright orange "The Man" outfit -- worn during the first era of her setlist -- breaking down even further alongside her mom, Andrea, who is patting away tears with a tissue.

Taylor goes on to say how she has to "lock" any unwanted feelings away during her concerts, explaining ... "So any of this gets out of the way before you ever go on stage. You lock it off. [For] three and a half hours, they don’t have to worry about you."

As you may remember, the horrible attack took place at a children's Taylor Swift-themed event. Axel Rudakubana was 18 when he pleaded guilty to all charges -- including three counts of murder -- in January 2025. He was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years behind bars.