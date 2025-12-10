Taylor Swift Cries in Eras Tour Docuseries

Taylor Swift becomes visibly emotional in her new “The End of an Era” docuseries releasing Friday on Disney+ as she discusses the hard work that went in to pulling the record-breaking tour off.

Check out the new preview shared by "Good Morning America" Thursday morning -- Taylor and her mother, Andrea Swift, are expressing how massive of a job creating and perfectly executing the Eras Tour was -- including adding in a whole new album era for dates later in the worldwide trek.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 gives us a preview of her new docuseries “The End of an Era” streaming Friday on @disneyplus! ✨ pic.twitter.com/JrxcqEOmuK — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 10, 2025 @GMA

At one point, the "Fate of Ophelia" hitmaker can be seen emotional and wiping a tear from her cat-winged eye.

She notes ... "This is the biggest challenge any of us have ever done. We had to be all hands on deck ... every single night we're gonna do everything in our power to blow your mind."

And that, she did. As you know, the Eras Tour was a cultural landmark for the music industry and an economic booster for the United States, generating at least $5 billion and becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time.

And now, Taylor is officially ending the era by releasing a 6-part docuseries about the making of the nearly 2-year long tour. Not only will fans get a behind-the-scenes look of the iconic international adventure, they will see Travis Kelce get in on the fun as well as his relationship with the star blossomed. The doc will also include some of Taylor's musical guests, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran.

Play video content New Heights

There's just a few days left -- the first 2 episodes drop on Disney+ on Taylor's 36th birthday ... this Friday, Dec. 13.