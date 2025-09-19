Taylor Swift Announces 'The Life of a Showgirl' Theatrical Release Party

Grab your popcorn, Swifties!

Taylor Swift just announced a special theatrical event -- a release party for her upcoming "The Life of a Showgirl" album!

The 14-time Grammy winner shared the exciting news on Instagram Friday, inviting fans to a "dazzling* soirée" only out in AMC theaters Oct. 3 - Oct. 5.

Fans who snag tickets will be part of the exclusive world premiere of the music video for her lead single “The Fate of Ophelia”, and view exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of how the video came to be ... including "cut by cut explanations of what inspired" the music.

And to make things even better, she will also release the lyric videos from "The Life of a Showgirl" album, which will drop Oct. 3.

Tickets are now on sale on AMC's website ... which is already seeing a queue as eager fans log on in hopes of grabbing tix.

AMC revealed Friday it's an approximately 89-minute showing and tickets will be $12 -- fitting, considering this is Tay's 12th studio album.

The exciting announcement comes just over a month after Taylor announced her album on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

This isn't the first time the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker turned to physical cinemas to release art -- fans will recall her "Eras Tour" film was originally distributed through AMC theaters, and became the top-selling concert film of all time.