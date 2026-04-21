OnlyFans Skylar Mae Says Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Plot Is Good for Business

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae is thanking Sydney Sweeney and "Euphoria" for giving OF some major free promo with this season's wild storyline ... she says it's bringing eyeballs to the platform.

Skylar tells TMZ ... she loves the scene where Sydney dresses up in a dog costume to make money as an adult content creator ... and it sounds like art imitating life.

The OF model says Sydney's star power and the HBO series' popularity are helping shine a light on her job ... and she's hoping it translates into more subs and more money ... for herself and other content creators.

Skylar is digging the dog scene, but she's not feeling the other scene where Sydney dresses up as a baby to film content. Skylar says she's gotten those requests in real life, but that's where she draws the line.

Still, it sounds like Skylar subscribes to the old saying ... all publicity is good publicity.