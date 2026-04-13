Sydney Sweeney Gets Doggone Dirty in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere
Sydney Sweeney Throws Viewers a Bone in Wild 'Euphoria' Premiere
"Euphoria" is back for another season ... and that means Sydney Sweeney is also back as her sexy and kooky character, Cassie.
One of the more interesting -- but not bizarre by "Euphoria" standards -- scenes showed Cassie dressed in a sexy dog outfit, at one point straddling a doghouse and doing other pooch activities.
The point of the moment was to highlight Cassie's new hustle -- selling online content so she can afford her dream wedding. Her fiancé, played by Jacob Elordi, is initially pissed she's thinking of selling her sexiness to make a buck ... but then goes along with it, and has a doggone good time.
There's always a lot of drama on screen for the hit HBO series ... but TMZ debunked some alleged real-life drama between the cast when it was reported SS was kept from a group photo shoot because she and fellow superstar Zendaya allegedly loathe each other.
Of course ... that was not true -- and we got to the bottom of it. Some of the girls were doing a BTS video and snaps while Sydney was off shooting that aforementioned wedding scene.
It's a good bet next week's episode will bring plenty more naughty SS action ... 'cause weddings ain't cheap!