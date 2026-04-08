'Euphoria' Creator Honors Angus Cloud and Eric Dane at Season 3 Premiere

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to the show's late actors Angus Cloud and Eric Dane at the Season 3 premiere last night ... revealing how tough the year Angus died was for him.

#Euphoria creator Sam Levinson intros Season 3 at the premiere in LA and dedicates the season to “those who we lost,” including Angus Cloud, Eric Dane and producer Kevin Turen pic.twitter.com/OVyLoc7XeT @DEADLINE

In a video posted by Deadline, the HBO show creator is heard getting emotional as he dedicates the upcoming season to "those we lost," and shares how tough it was when Angus died ... admitting he loved him deeply and fought hard to keep him clean.

Levinson opens up to the audience, somberly saying ... "Death is what gives life meaning." In the heartfelt message, he goes on to say life is a gift, and this next season of the show will be about the "meaning beyond the absurdity."

We broke the story ... Angus died at his family's home in Oakland in July 2023 ... his family told us he'd recently buried his father and "intensely struggled with this loss."

#Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on working with Eric Dane in Season 3 following his ALS diagnosis, telling him, “I’ll take you in whatever way you want to show up.” pic.twitter.com/znoWsJ3H24 @Variety

In an interview with Levinson on the red carpet, the creator describes the moment Eric Dane shared his ALS diagnosis with him, how he told Eric, "I’ll take you in whatever way you want to show up" -- revealing Eric was worried about "how fast he was deteriorating" in the moments leading up to filming.

As we previously reported ... Eric passed away earlier this year after his battle with ALS. His family told us ... "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."