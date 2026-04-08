Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya Go Head-to-Head at 'Euphoria' Premiere in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya on a red carpet along with Jacob Elordi seems almost too good to be true for all their fans.

But it wasn't ... the 3 A-list stars came out in force for the Tuesday night premiere of the third season of the super popular HBO series "Euphoria."

And what a scene it was at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre ... Sydney and Zendaya looked absolutely stunning in their dueling white and brown dresses as the two posed for the paparazzi, who were snapping away with their cameras.

It was Sydney versus Zendaya. Who took home the award for sexiest celeb last night? Well, we'll just call it a tie and leave it at that.

By the way, Jacob didn't look too shabby either, decked out in a black suit and dark shades.

Other cast members also hit the red carpet, namely Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Marshawn Lynch and Trisha Paytas, as well as Sam Levinson, the creator of "Euphoria."

In December, Levinson told Variety the third season will follow Zendaya's character, Rue, to Mexico, where she moved to get away from narcotics dealers as she continues to struggle with her drug addiction.

Meanwhile, Sydney's character, Cassie, is living in the 'burbs and getting married to Nate, played by Elordi.