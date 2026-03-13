'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Slams HBO Series in Blunt New Statement

Singer-songwriter Labrinth had fans wondering what's up after he slammed "Euphoria" in a defiant social media post last night ... announcing he's done with "this industry" entirely.

The "Still Don't Know My Name" singer -- real name Timothy Lee McKenzie -- took to Instagram in a fiery post Thursday night ... announcing he is "DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY" followed by "F*** COLUMBIA" -- presumably about Columbia Records -- and "DOUBLE F*** EUPHORIA" ... ending his context-less statement with "IM OUT" .... "THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X"

It's unclear exactly where these remarks are coming from -- Season 3 of the hit HBO series is set to air next month -- but it's pretty clear something shook up the several-years-long relationship.

Labrinth's career took off when the show aired back in 2019, when he wrote practically the entire soundtrack -- he is credited as the show's composer -- but, it sure looks like we won't be getting any more music for the show from him.