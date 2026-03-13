'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Slams HBO Series in Blunt New Statement
Singer-songwriter Labrinth had fans wondering what's up after he slammed "Euphoria" in a defiant social media post last night ... announcing he's done with "this industry" entirely.
The "Still Don't Know My Name" singer -- real name Timothy Lee McKenzie -- took to Instagram in a fiery post Thursday night ... announcing he is "DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY" followed by "F*** COLUMBIA" -- presumably about Columbia Records -- and "DOUBLE F*** EUPHORIA" ... ending his context-less statement with "IM OUT" .... "THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X"
It's unclear exactly where these remarks are coming from -- Season 3 of the hit HBO series is set to air next month -- but it's pretty clear something shook up the several-years-long relationship.
Labrinth's career took off when the show aired back in 2019, when he wrote practically the entire soundtrack -- he is credited as the show's composer -- but, it sure looks like we won't be getting any more music for the show from him.
We've reached out to HBO and Labrinth for more on what exactly went down, but it seems like his experience on the show wasn't so "euphoric" towards the end.