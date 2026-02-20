Eric Dane Filmed 'Euphoria' Season 3 Before Death

Eric Dane reportedly filmed episodes for "Euphoria" Season 3 before his death on Thursday.

The actor played Cal Jacobs, the troubled father of Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs who enjoys secret hook ups with in motels with young men and trans women ... and abuses alcohol, leading to explosive outbursts.

Dane's rep confirmed to People he shot episodes for the upcoming season. Filming wrapped in late 2025. TMZ has reached out for more info ... so far, no word back.

Eric was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025 and confirmed at the time that he'd be returning to set of "Euphoria" that same month.

Eric told Variety in 2022 that fans would see "a moment of truth and some sort of redemption for" Cal. The highly anticipated Season 3 is set to premiere on Hulu on April 12.

Eric died Thursday afternoon after spending his final days with loved ones, his family said in a statement. The announcement read ... "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

He was 53 years old.