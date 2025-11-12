Angus Cloud's Mom Sues Lawyers Over Claim Against Estate of Late 'Euphoria' Star

Angus Cloud's mom is striking back at lawyers she claims have been hounding her with bogus claims against the "Euphoria" star's estate ... according to new court documents.

In the two years since losing her son to an accidental overdose, Lisa Cloud -- who administers Angus' estate -- claims in a new lawsuit she has suffered elder abuse, emotional distress, and more in connection with a claim from an alleged former "personal assistant" of Angus against her son's estate.

Lisa is going after the firm Hackard Law, attorney Michael Hackard, and associate Brian Geremia for filing what she's calling "meritless creditor's claims and a civil action" seeking around $310K against Angus' estate without sufficient evidence.

According to the complaint, this forced Lisa to spend "approximately $64,000 in legal fees" in order to fight the claims and caused her "severe emotional distress."

Furthermore, the papers claim Hackard and co. knew that money was essential to Lisa's welfare and financial security. According to her, her son's estate was only valued at around $50,000.

The lawsuit states the "meritless claims" were filed on behalf of a man named Jonathan Kim, who claimed to have worked for Angus as a "personal assistant" and was seeking the money for unpaid wages and commissions.

According to Lisa, there was no evidence supporting his claims, and she says Jonathan Kim even later admitted the claim for $195K in unpaid commissions was forced upon him by the lawyers to make the case "worth their while."

What's worse, Lisa claims the firm shared a private letter Lisa sent the attorneys about Kim's alleged admission ... which, she says, led to her receiving threatening messages from Kim saying he would have Lisa locked up. The complaint says this "caused Plaintiff to fear for her physical safety."