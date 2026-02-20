Celebrities Remember Eric Dane After His Death

Hollywood is celebrating Eric Dane, who just lost his battle with ALS -- and the tributes are pouring in.

Dane's publicist announced his death Thursday night after the actor was diagnosed last April with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- a nervous system disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK @aplusk

Kutcher jumped on X to say he's going to miss his buddy, referencing a celebrity fantasy football league the two actors belonged to. They starred together in the 2010 film "Valentine's Day."

Blair, who's currently battling multiple sclerosis, reposted a throwback video featuring her and Dane in a 2000 episode of the TV show "Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane." She wrote, "I love you. And yours."

Dobrev, who worked with Dane in the 2022 film "Redeeming Love," uploaded an image of Dane from the movie's set. She also scrawled a heartfelt message, saying she was "heartbroken" about Dane's death because he was "warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did."

Stamos gave a shout-out to Dane on Instagram alongside throwback pics with him ... saying, "RIP, Buddy. Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Milano hopped on Instagram to pay her respects to Dane, with whom she starred in the TV series "Charmed." She recalled the "spark in Eric's eye right before he'd say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective."

Other celebs also remembered Dane in social media posts -- namely Martin Lawrence, Maria Shriver, Kevin McKidd and Sam Levinson.

Dane was 53.