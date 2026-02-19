Ex-'RHOC' Star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Mourns Former Husband's Death

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is speaking out about the death of her business tycoon ex-husband Bernt Bodel ... saying he was "blessed" to have his new wife by his side as be battled cancer.

Vargas just released a statement to TMZ about Bodel's death from pancreatic cancer Wednesday following his hospitalization in Seattle, Washington.

In her statement, Vargas praised Bodel's current wife, Michelle Fox, for being there throughout his fight with the disease, saying she's deeply grateful to Fox.

Vargas also said that despite her differences with Bodel, they regularly had "kind" conversations, knowing the 20-plus years they were together meant something. She added, "That kind of history is never erased."

The 'RHOC' alum went on to say Bodel's family "always meant the world to me, regardless of how they may have felt about me personally." Vargas says Bodel leaves behind quite a legacy, namely his "new family, his children, his mother, his wife, extended loved ones -- and me, his former wife."

She described Bodel as an extraordinarily talented man who flew airplanes, helicopters, and stunt planes and played guitar when he wasn't overseeing his business.

Bodel was the former CEO of the Seattle-based American Seafoods and reportedly worth $200 million. He was also featured on the TV series, "Undercover Boss," where he quietly gave to families in need -- something he would do on a regular basis.

However, Bodel was never on an episode of 'RHOC' ... although Vargas and her fellow cast members talked about him during Season 15 episodes. Vargas also made guest appearances in episodes of several subsequent seasons.

Vargas tied the knot with Bodel in 2000 and they reportedly split in 2017, finalizing their divorce in July 2020. She says Bodel's "spirit and legacy will live on through the lives he touched."

Bodel was 72.