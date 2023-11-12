'RHOC' Alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Relists Desert Home For Nearly $9 Million
'RHOC' Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Puts Desert Oasis Back On Market ... Nearly $9M After Renovations
11/12/2023 12:20 AM PT
'RHOC' alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has put her beautiful desert home back on the market after makin' some changes ... and the spot could be yours if you have nearly $9 million to spend.
TMZ broke the story, Elizabeth first put the Palm Springs-area spot for sale in March 2022, but it looks like no one chomped down on the $9.95 million price tag.
We're told she's since made some major renovations to the property -- including a full exterior paint job and a complete redo of the kitchen. It's now back on the market, but she's only asking for $8.995 mil -- that's a million less than previous.
The 10,000-square-foot home is located in the gated community of La Quinta Polo Estates and comes with landscaped gardens and greenery that surround a large koi pond with over 300 fish.
It's got 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and the property's covered with sweet perks like a sparkling pool, tennis court and loads of fruit trees.
The sale is staying in the 'Real Housewives' family ... 'cause current 'RHOC' housewife Gina Kirschenheiter and Dave Archuletta -- no, not that one -- of First Team Real Estate hold the listing.