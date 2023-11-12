'RHOC' Alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Relists Desert Home For Nearly $9 Million

'RHOC' alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has put her beautiful desert home back on the market after makin' some changes ... and the spot could be yours if you have nearly $9 million to spend.

TMZ broke the story, Elizabeth first put the Palm Springs-area spot for sale in March 2022, but it looks like no one chomped down on the $9.95 million price tag.

We're told she's since made some major renovations to the property -- including a full exterior paint job and a complete redo of the kitchen. It's now back on the market, but she's only asking for $8.995 mil -- that's a million less than previous.

The 10,000-square-foot home is located in the gated community of La Quinta Polo Estates and comes with landscaped gardens and greenery that surround a large koi pond with over 300 fish.

It's got 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and the property's covered with sweet perks like a sparkling pool, tennis court and loads of fruit trees.