Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'RHOC' Alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Relists Desert Home For Nearly $9 Million

'RHOC' Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Puts Desert Oasis Back On Market ... Nearly $9M After Renovations

11/12/2023 12:20 AM PT
Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Relists Desert Home
Launch Gallery
The Desert Oasis Launch Gallery
TMZ Composite/first team real estate

'RHOC' alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has put her beautiful desert home back on the market after makin' some changes ... and the spot could be yours if you have nearly $9 million to spend.

TMZ broke the story, Elizabeth first put the Palm Springs-area spot for sale in March 2022, but it looks like no one chomped down on the $9.95 million price tag.

first team real estate

We're told she's since made some major renovations to the property -- including a full exterior paint job and a complete redo of the kitchen. It's now back on the market, but she's only asking for $8.995 mil -- that's a million less than previous.

The 10,000-square-foot home is located in the gated community of La Quinta Polo Estates and comes with landscaped gardens and greenery that surround a large koi pond with over 300 fish.

first team real estate

It's got 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and the property's covered with sweet perks like a sparkling pool, tennis court and loads of fruit trees.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' Desert Home -- Before The Renovations
Launch Gallery
Berfore The Renovations Launch Gallery
Compass

The sale is staying in the 'Real Housewives' family ... 'cause current 'RHOC' housewife Gina Kirschenheiter and Dave Archuletta -- no, not that one -- of First Team Real Estate hold the listing.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later