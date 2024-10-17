'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino's Ex-Husband Now Dating Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

The O.C. must be smaller than we realize, as another love triangle is set to shake up "Real Housewives of Orange County" ... Alexis Bellino's ex-husband Jim and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are now an item.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Jim and Elizabeth have been dating for around a month now, after meeting through one of the co-hosts of the "Girls Talk" podcast.

We're told Jim and Elizabeth are both huge golfers and initially hit it off over their shared love of the sport.

No word if they chatted about their mutual 'RHOC' connection, though. Remember, Jim was once married to current 'RHOC' star Alexis ... and Elizabeth previously starred in season 15 of the Bravo hit.

Though the relationship is still new, we're told "sparks are flying" between the pair ... and the duo looks seriously smitten in photos obtained by TMZ from a recent date night.

Sources say Elizabeth has been trying to find "the one" following her divorce from her husband, former chairman and CEO of American Seafoods, Bernt O. Bodal -- which was finalized in 2020. Elizabeth's romance journey hasn't been an easy one ... especially after an ex-boyfriend held her captive in her Newport Beach home for hours in 2022.

Because of this history, we're told Elizabeth -- who is a self-made, wealthy woman -- is very concerned about people being after her for the wrong reasons ... yet, it appears she's found her happy ending.

Of course, we're sure Bravo fans are about to have a field day over the match ... given the twosome's connection to another messy love triangle in the 'RHOC' universe.

Fans of the reality show will know Jim's ex, Alexis, is currently engaged to John Janssen, the ex-boyfriend of costar Shannon Beador.

John moved on from Shannon with Alexis not long after his and SB's on-again, off-again relationship finally ended for good in September 2023. Understandably, there's been an ample amount of attention on Shannon, Alexis, and John throughout most of season 18.

However, the situation is looking more like a love rectangle now that we can add Jim and Elizabeth into the mix!!!