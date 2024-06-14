Alexis Bellino Says She Has Sex More Than 4 Times a Day With John Janssen

Play video content Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Alexis Bellino says she needs a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, and for good reason .... revealing she's banging it out with her man more times per day than meals!!!

The 'RHOC' star opened up Friday about her sex life when she was a guest on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast.

Alexis says she and her partner, John Janssen, are doing the deed several times a day ... and she gushes it's the best sex of her life.

With all that intercourse, Alexis says they're pushing their bodies to the limit ... and says she keeps telling John she's going to have to get vaginal rejuvenation.

The secret to their great sex life -- Alexis says they're screwing like rabbits because they aren't married.

She says they're spending the night with each other basically 7 days a week ... so that's a lot of sex, and they've been dating since the fall of 2023, so going on almost a year now.