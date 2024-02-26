Alexis Bellino Was Negotiating 'RHOC' Return Before Dating Shannon Beador's Ex

'RHOC' Wanted Her Back Before She Started Dating Shannon's Ex

Alexis Bellino dating Shannon Beador's former flame makes for some juicy 'RHOC' storylines ... but it's not the main reason she's coming back to the reality TV show.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ … Alexis was already in talks with 'RHOC' producers to return to the show before she started dating Shannon's ex, John Janssen.

While Alexis' return and her new relationship with John seem intertwined, we're told it's just coincidental ... because by the time they started dating in Dec. 2023, Alexis was pretty deep in negotiations to come back.

TMZ broke the story ... Alexis is returning for the upcoming season as a friend of the show, more than a decade after walking away from 'RHOC' in 2013 as a fan fave.

Our sources say Heather Dubrow is a big reason Alexis is coming back.

Alexis and Heather infamously had a nasty falling out on 'RHOC' back in the day, but we're told in the last couple years they've rekindled their friendship.

Sources say Heather's been in the ear of show producers for years, suggesting they consider bringing Alexis back into the fold ... with Heather even pushing for Alexis' return as recently as last season.

