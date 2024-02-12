'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Grinds On Bar During Wild Night Out, Cameras Rolling

Tamra Judge is giving up the goods for "Real Housewives of Orange County" -- she was in the mood to let loose, and luckily for you, she made sure cameras captured the wild night in a bar.

TMZ obtained this clip of the reality star -- after she appeared to have had a few too many drinks -- falling back on her ass while dancing on the bar top at The Boulevard in Costa Mesa.

One customer took full advantage of the tumble ... pouring a drink on Tamra's crotch after she went down.

Tamra was intent on continuing her good time, leaping to her feet and grinding up against another brunette girl ... while Vicki walked away in the background.

The night out had to be some light relief for Tamra and the rest of the 'RHOC' cast ... especially because filming for the 18th season has been more dramatic than ever -- mainly due to former cast member Alexis Bellino's return.

TMZ confirmed her comeback last month, with show producers jumping on the drama between her and Shannon Beador -- mostly stemming from dating the same dude, John Janssen.