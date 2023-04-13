Tamra Judge Says Armed Man at Daughter's School, Campus Went On Lockdown

Play video content Instagram / @tamrajudge

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge is emotionally recounting a gut-wrenching situation -- one that's far too common -- a man armed with a weapon entering her daughter's school.

Tamra shed tears Thursday as she told her IG followers about the armed suspect that was at her daughter Sophia's high school. She says the students were forced to barricade themselves in their classrooms, and were equipped with hammers in case things got worse.

Luckily, Tamra says they caught the individual, and it doesn't sound like anyone was physically harmed ... but everyone is traumatized after the close call, including her daughter ... who she says doesn't want to set foot on campus.

She also shared the heart-dropping texts she received from 17-year-old Sophia ... who filled in her mom, in real-time, about what was going down. As Tamra puts it, "The text no parent wants to get."