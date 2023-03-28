Dramatic New Video Shows Nashville Mass Killer Shooting Her Way Into School

Play video content Nashville Police Department

Dramatic new video captured the Nashville mass murderer blasting her way into an elementary school and roaming the halls with an assault weapon before she fatally shot 6 people, including 3 children.

Check out the security footage, released late Monday by the Metropolitan Nashville PD, showing Audrey Hale driving through a parking lot at Covenant Church/School with her 2 assault-type rifles and a 9MM semiautomatic.

After parking her Honda Fit, Hale walked up to the school entrance and opened fire at the doors, shattering the glass windows. She then crouched down to slip through one of the shot-out windows to enter the school.

With her rifle trained in front of her, Hale maneuvered through the hallways wearing military fatigues and a red baseball cap turned backward on her head. She opened several doors and entered rooms looking for prey. Throughout the video, you can see lights flashing as if the school's alarm system got tripped.

Police say Hale fatally shot three 9-year-old students identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Hall also shot and killed three adults in their 60's: Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher; Mike Hill, a custodian; and Katherine Koonce, the head of school.

Cops responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls. When they arrived, the officers were met by Hale shooting at them from a second-floor window of the school. Luckily, the police were not injured.

Officers quickly cleared the school of students and personnel and made their way up to the second-floor common area. That's where two cops confronted Hale and shot her dead.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale randomly gunned down people in the school as she came into contact with them.

Drake also said Hale was a former student and resented having to attend the school, which was "why this incident occurred."

The chief also said police recovered a manifesto written by Hale, who detailed her preparations for the attack and listed other potential targets. He did not reveal the contents.