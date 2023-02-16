El Paso Mass Shooting Ends With 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Play video content

Two gunmen killed one person and wounded three others Wednesday night during a mass shooting at a Texas mall ... and video captured the chaos as it unfolded.

The suspects were taken into custody by heavily armed police following the deadly attack inside the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. Cops have not disclosed their identities or motive.

Dramatic video shows frantic shoppers running for their lives as gunshots rang out inside the mall.

In another clip, police in tactical gear were seen walking through the mall with high-powered rifles. Other footage showed a paramedic wheeling a gurney while in a rush.

Interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas held a briefing, saying that cops were alerted to the shooting at 5:05 PM and responded within minutes -- thanks to two off-duty officers who were working security inside the mall. One of the officers immediately apprehended a suspect without using a firearm.

Witnesses shot footage of what appeared to be the other perpetrator kneeling on the sidewalk with his hands behind his head as cops stood over him.

Pacillas said one victim died at the scene and three more were rushed to a local hospital. Two of the survivors were listed in critical condition. The condition of the third was unclear.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a statement, thanking first responders for "protecting their fellow Texans" and offering full state support.

What's more ... the mall is located next to a Walmart where Patrick Crusius fatally shot 23 people and injured dozens more while targeting Hispanic people in a 2019 hate crime. Crusius later pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges and is serving 90 life sentences.